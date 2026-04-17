British police announced Friday afternoon that they had deployed increased security around the Israeli Embassy in London following reports of a possible hazardous substance in or near the compound.

According to police, the suspicion is that a number of items were thrown. On Thursday night, a video circulated in which an anti-Israel group claimed it had launched drones carrying hazardous materials toward the embassy.

The Israeli Embassy in London, located in Kensington, is among the most heavily secured diplomatic missions in the UK, due to the heightened threat environment facing Israeli facilities worldwide.

Authorities in Britain emphasized that police have confirmed the security operation and the investigation into the possible hazardous material.