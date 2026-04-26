A two-year-old was taken this afternoon (Sunday) to Sheba Medical Center - Tel Hashomer after swallowing bleach at his home in Bnei Brak.

Paramedics and medics from Hatzalah and Magen David Adom who were called to the scene provided initial medical treatment. The child’s condition was described as stable during evacuation, and he was transferred to the emergency department for further care.

United Hatzalah warns the public about the dangers of unsafe storage of cleaning products, especially in homes with small children.

The organization stressed the importance of keeping cleaning materials stored in high or locked places, out of children’s reach.

They also emphasized a key safety guideline: cleaning products should always remain in their original packaging. Transferring toxic substances into regular drink bottles is a common hazard, as children may mistake them for beverages and accidentally ingest them, potentially causing serious harm.