Since 1930, MDA has stood on the front lines - growing from a single ambulance into the nation’s lifeline, answering 95% of Israel’s emergency calls. For 95 years, when Israel needs help, Israel calls MDA.

Magen David Adom teams are operating at the highest level of alert- responding to Iranian missile strikes, treating the wounded, evacuating the vulnerable, and preparing for whatever may come next.

The brave men and women of MDA are essential to Israel’s survival.

Stand behind them and enable them to continue saving lives.