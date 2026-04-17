A new poll indicates that if elections were held today, the opposition bloc would be able to form a coalition.

According to Maariv's Friday morning poll, elections would hand the Likud party 25 seats - making it the largest party by a single seat. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party would be a close second, with 24 seats.

Third-largest would be Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party, with 12 seats.

Three parties would win nine seats each: Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, and the Democrats, a Labor-Meretz merger. Otzma Yehudit would win eight seats, while Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism took seven seats each.

The Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each.

Religious Zionism, Reservists, Blue and White, and the third Arab party, Balad, are all expected fail to cross the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties are expected to win 49 seats, while the center-left parties are expected to win 61 seats. The remaining 10 seats are held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.