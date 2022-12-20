MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism party) responded to the publication of a European Union document showing how the EU plans to help the Palestinian Authority seize control of Area C, which is supposed to be under full Israeli control under the Oslo Accords.

"The European Union, a disengaged bureaucratic institution, can widely agree only when it comes to one single issue- to ram Israel - the only Jewish state. Countries from the continent that brought colonization, indiscriminate exploitation of other's resources and slavery into the world think we are in 1640," MK Tal wrote on Twitter.

"They do not run the world or us. We're far past the fact that the EU have a Pavlovian empathy and have adopted the Palestinian narrative, but now they have gone too far. We are dealing with an actual red line being crossed. We will not allow countries, friendly as they may be, to intervene in such a blunt and biased way in favor of our enemies. We will not accept the EU’s two-faced behavior towards us," he said,

"They cannot benefit from cooperation in intelligence, trade, research, and Israeli innovation on the one hand, and undermine and destabilize our sovereignty in our land on the other hand. Even worse, they do so behind our back. The European Union’s act is a flagrant attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty, and we will not accept such moves in any shape or form.

"The exposure of the document last night on Channel 13 News is a badge of shame for the European Union and represent a serious damage to our diplomatic ties in its current format. I strongly recommend the EU devote their attention and resources to internal corruption rather than brutally interfering in our internal affairs. Word has it you have work to do back home," MK Tal concluded.

The report by Channel 13 News revealed the document from which it appears that the EU will work to map land to prove Palestinian Arab rights there - without leaving traces of its activities. The document appears to point to the EU's use of left-wing organizations in Israel for this purpose.

The EU also calls for "following and monitoring Israeli archaeological activity in the area" - on the grounds that it is being used as a pretext for settlement building in Judea and Samaria.

The document also states that there is a need for a common European vision and a more coordinated approach between the parties in Europe in order to maximize the ability to expand involvement in Area C.

It was reported that Israeli officials received access the document and are currently studying it.

The European Union responded: "As a general rule, we do not refer to documents. The policy of the Union is created by its 27 member states. Our policy has not changed - we are committed to a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital of both states. We call on Israel to allow a tangible improvement in the lives of the Palestinians, enable Palestinian construction, and put an end to deteriorating living conditions for Palestinians in the field."