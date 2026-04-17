US President Donald Trump said on Thursday night that the war in Iran should be coming to an end “pretty soon".

“We're doing very well, and I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly, we can do whatever we want, and it should be ending pretty soon," Trump said at an event in Las Vegas.

“It was perfect. It’s perfect. It was the power we have," the President added. “We had the most powerful military anywhere in the world."

He stated that while he did not want to strike Iran, “we had to because we can't let them have a nuclear weapon. Can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump told reporters that Iran is on the brink of giving in to the US's key demands.

Trump touted the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz as "amazing" and said it "is holding up very strong, and I think we're making a lot of progress."

The president said he did not believe the ceasefire needed to be extended, adding: "Iran wants to make a deal and we're dealing very nicely with them. They're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago."

He noted that the sides will most probably meet over the weekend.

American and Iranian delegations met in Pakistan last weekend, but the talks did not result in a deal.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation to the talks, said on Tuesday that while there is “a lot of mistrust" between the US and Iran, he is optimistic about the prospects of a deal.