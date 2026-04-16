US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Iran is on the brink of giving in to the US's key demands.

Trump touted the blockade on Iran as "amazing" and said it "is holding up very strong, and I think we're making a lot of progress."

The president said he did not believe the ceasefire needed to be extended, adding: "Iran wants to make a deal and we're dealing very nicely with them. They're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago."

He noted that the sides will most probably meet over the weekend.

Asked about the possibility of the halt on Iranian uranium enrichment being limited to only 20 years, Trump clarified that they have not agreed to anything. "What we have is a statement that goes beyond 20 years, that they will not have nuclear weapons. There's no 20-year limit."

This being said, the President warned that if there is no deal, fighting will resume.

Trump also claimed that Iran agreed to hand over the enriched uranium: "They agreed to hand over the nuclear dust. It's way underground because of the attack with the B-2 bombers. We have a lot of agreement with Iran, and I think that something very positive is going to happen."

Regarding the ceasefire he announced between Israel and Lebanon, Trump said he believes Hezbollah will adhere to it, and added: "It's quite exciting, we're going to meet with Bibi Netanyahu and the President of Lebanon. I had a great talk with both of them today. They're going to have a ceasefire, and that will include Hezbollah."

The President responded to remarks made by Pope Leo XIV against the war in Iran: "It's important that the Pope understands that Iran killed 42,000 people who were totally unarmed. They were protesters. Iran can not have a nuclear weapon. If they did, every country, including Italy, where he's stationed, would be in trouble. So we're doing very well in respect to that."