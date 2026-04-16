The Palestinian Authority once again chose to demonstrate its unequivocal support for terrorism.

Across Judea and Samaria today (Thursday), “Palestinian Prisoner’s Day" was observed with displays of solidarity for security prisoners, whom the Authority describes as “freedom fighters" - including the terrorists who carried out the atrocities of October 7.

This year’s events focused on opposition to the death penalty law for terrorists, which was approved last month in the Knesset by a vote of 62 to 48.

Under the slogan “Together we will act to cancel the execution law," Palestinians protested the legislation, which stipulates that anyone who commits murder on nationalist grounds with the intent to harm the State of Israel may be executed.

In Ramallah, a large march was held with the participation of hundreds of residents, family members of terrorists, and senior officials from the PLO Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Council. Participants waved photos of individuals who murdered Jews and called for a halt to Israeli legislative and punitive measures.

Among the main speakers was Karim Younis, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee and a former terrorist prisoner himself, who sharply criticized Israeli policy.

Younis also expressed doubt that Israel would actually implement the death penalty, citing expectations of international pressure and unrest on the ground.