Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando on Wednesday sharply criticized the judicial system and the media, accusing them of attempting to end Torah study in Israel.

Speaking at a mass gathering of the "Lev L’Achim" organization at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center, Rabbi Lando said, "The people of Israel have been in a time of confusion and war for quite a while. Torah scholars are being persecuted by those who hate religion and by the judicial authorities in an unprecedented way," Rabbi Landau said.

At the same time, he added, "the stature of Torah is rising in a remarkable way. The halls of yeshivas are expanding with tens of thousands of Torah learners."

Rabbi Lando also said that appreciation for Torah study is also growing among the broader public, since, "The people in the field thirst for the word of G-d. The people of Israel, even those who are distant admire and value the Torah and its scholars - some secretly, and many openly. This is despite the persistent campaign by the judicial authorities and the media and their declared desire to halt Torah study in Israel."

Praising the activists of Lev L’Achim, he said, "How much we must honor the devoted yeshiva students who dedicate their time to studying Torah with those who are distant, with warmth and without arguments. The light within the Torah and its learners brings them back to the right path, and thus Torah-observant Jews are increasing throughout the country."