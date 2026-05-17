The Prime Minister’s Office conveyed messages to the haredi parties stating that Netanyahu will attempt tomorrow to present the proposed draft law before the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The move is intended to ease tensions between the haredi parties and Likud. It follows Lando’s declaration that the haredi parties are no longer loyal to the right-wing bloc.

Discussions on the draft law are expected to resume tomorrow in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. During these discussions, committee members will examine the practical feasibility of advancing the legislation through its various legislative stages.

At this stage, however, there appears to be no change regarding the coalition’s ability to secure the majority required to pass the bill.

At the same time, a proposal to dissolve the Knesset is expected to be brought for a preliminary vote in the Knesset plenum this coming Wednesday. Members of Degel HaTorah have already publicly declared that they intend to vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset.

Despite Netanyahu’s attempt to return the bill to joint discussions in order to unify coalition ranks, Rabbi Lando’s office issued a firm official statement this morning.

The statement read: “The Knesset members of Degel HaTorah were instructed last night by Rabbi Lando not to be dragged into political games and to support dissolving the Knesset this coming Wednesday."