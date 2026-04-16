Traffic investigators from the Northern District have arrested a 55-year-old truck driver from Tuba-Zangariyye on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that took place Wednesday on Route 91.

The victim, Dr. Dorit Dror-Hadar of Kibbutz Dafna, was a well-known and respected member of the Upper Galilee caregiving community.

According to the police investigation, the incident appears to involve serious negligence. The driver, who was traveling east to west, reportedly veered for reasons still under investigation onto the right shoulder and struck trees. In an apparent attempt to re-enter the roadway, the truck’s trailer overturned onto its side, slid into the opposite lane, and collided with Dr. Dror-Hadar’s car, fatally injuring her. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Following his arrest, the driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and he was brought before the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court for a hearing to extend his detention.

Authorities expressed alarm after reviewing the driver’s record, which includes 185 traffic offenses, among them serious violations such as driving under the influence and driving while disqualified. A senior police official said the driver had repeatedly demonstrated a disregard for both the law and human life, adding that such an outcome was, given his history, tragically foreseeable.