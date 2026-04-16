Thousands of worshippers visited Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem in Samaria on Thursday night, as part of routine visits organized by the Samaria Regional Council. The event was supported by council volunteers from the Joseph’s Tomb and Holy Sites Administration and secured by IDF troops from the Samaria Brigade, alongside Border Police and Israel Police forces.

Among those attending were Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, Vizhnitz rabbinical court president Rabbi Chaim Meir Hager, senior IDF officers, bereaved families, and thousands of other participants.

The presence of Rabbi Hager, the eldest son of the Vizhnitz Rebbe, drew particular attention within the Hasidic community. About a decade ago, the Rebbe himself visited the site and placed a mezuzah at the entrance to the tomb.

During the gathering, Rabbi Hager offered blessings to local residents, expressing hope for both spiritual and material well-being, as well as safety and peace. He also voiced a prayer for redemption and lasting calm.

Yossi Dagan also addressed the crowd, praying for the Rebbe's health and emphasizing unity, faith, and connection to the land and people of Israel. He added a prayer for protection, success, and continued growth in Torah study and community life.