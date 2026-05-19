The new “Samaria-Taybeh" railway station was inaugurated Tuesday in a festive state ceremony after years of construction work.

The station was built as part of the Eastern Railway project, and its opening is expected to create a transportation revolution for residents of the entire region. The move will directly connect communities in northern Samaria to central Israel and serve tens of thousands of passengers, including residents of Avnei Hefetz, Sal'it, Tzofim, Einav, and Shavei Shomron.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. Also participating were Alfei Menashe Council head Shay Rosenzweig, Israel Railways chairman Moshe Shimoni, Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben Zaken, and senior officials from Netivei Israel, Yigal Amdi and Nissim Peretz.

The station marks a historic milestone, as this is the first time an official railway station in Israel bears the name “Shomron" (Samaria).

The Samaria Regional Council and its head have worked for years to advance the construction of the station, which they view as strategically important for residents. The project also advances a goal set by Dagan in 2023 to bring one million residents to live in Samaria.

During the ceremony, participants emphasized the national importance of strengthening transportation links and integrating communities in the region into the national railway network.

“There is tremendous news here for the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said at the ceremony. “We are reducing the burden on the coastal highway and enabling a parallel route for all our residents and citizens. This will bring enormous development momentum and increase transportation speed across the country. The blessing and prosperity this will provide to Israeli citizens is immense."

“As someone who traveled this road in the past, I want to thank you for reducing the traffic jams and giving comfort, mobility, and enjoyment to the citizens of Israel. We will continue to break through - westward, eastward, northward, and southward," he added.

Regev said: “There are those who create connections meant to divide, and there are those who create connections meant to build and advance the State of Israel. That is what you are doing, Prime Minister, and for that I thank you."

“There is enormous news here for Israeli citizens: there is one country that we are connecting. This changes the cost of living because traffic jams cost us 40 billion shekels a year. It also means a reduction in traffic accidents because people will move to public transportation."

Dagan summarized the significance of the occasion, saying: “This is a historic moment. After more than a decade of determined work, we are connecting northern Samaria to the State of Israel not only in words but through an actual railway line."

“The ‘Shomron-Taybeh’ station is a tremendous leap forward for quality of life, security, and the economic development of the region. It is a significant step toward our goal of bringing one million residents to Samaria and strengthening the connection between Samaria and the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and central Israel. The settlement enterprise in Samaria is an inseparable part of the State of Israel, and so it will remain forever."