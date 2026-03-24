שבר הטיל שנפל ליד צומת גיתי אבישר צילום: דוברות מועצת שומרון

During Tuesday morning's Iranian missile attack on Israel, a large fragment from one of the intercepted missiles fell near the Giti Avisar Junction in Samaria.

The Samaria Regional Council highlighted that tens of thousands of residents in the area - including those living in mobile or older homes without protected rooms - remain vulnerable. Despite repeated appeals to government bodies over the years, no adequate budget has been allocated to install armored rooms or build public shelters in these communities.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan urged the Defense Ministry and Home Front Command to urgently address the gaps in protection. “The current situation is a stark expression of outrageous irresponsibility," he said. “In the face of numerous interception fragments that can kill, residents here remain completely exposed."

Dagan added: “This is not a matter of politics, but of saving lives. We must not wait for the next disaster to correct this distortion. It is time for the state to take responsibility for the personal security of Samaria’s residents."