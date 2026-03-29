The chairman of the Yashar! party, former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, declared in an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday night that he is running for prime minister and does not intend to serve as Naftali Bennett's "number 2."

"I believe in myself, I know what kind of leadership I bring, and I see myself as a very strong candidate," Eisenkot said. "I did not leave Benny Gantz as number two only to become number two under Bennett."

Eisenkot explained that he established the party to introduce "different leadership" and a worldview that Israeli society urgently needs.

In response, Bennett said, "Israel needs unity that will lead to a major victory. Six months ago, Gadi Eisenkot was presented with a generous offer to join forces with me for victory. I will not allow the mistake of splitting the vote to be repeated, and the public will not forgive anyone who prevents a win. Gadi, come and unite so we can win."