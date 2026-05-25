The chairman of the "Yashar" party, Gadi Eisenkot, and the chairman of Degel Hatorah, MK Moshe Gafni, met last week for a secret meeting, Channel 12 News revealed.

The meeting took place shortly after the leader of the Lithuanian haredi community, Rabbi Dov Lando, announced the dissolution of the right-wing bloc.

According to the report, the atmosphere during the meeting was highly positive, signaling a surprising strengthening of ties between the former IDF Chief of Staff and haredi party leadership.

The sit-down between the two has generated significant interest across the political spectrum, particularly against the backdrop of the Draft Law controversy currently at the center of public debate. While Eisenkot publicly asserts that equal burden of service is a red line for him, behind the scenes, haredi politicians view him as the most pragmatic partner for a compromise.

Sources close to Eisenkot declined to confirm or deny the meeting but hinted that he is "working in numerous ways to advance the elections and bring down the government."

Gafni's office issued a vague response, stating that they "do not comment on meetings Gafni holds with various public figures."