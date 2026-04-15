At a brit milah ceremony held Tuesday for the son of Harel and Avigail Freilich from Negohot, the baby was named Matan-Chaim, a name the family says reflects both gratitude for his birth and a tribute to fallen soldier Matan Abergil.

Abergil, a resident of Hermesh, served in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion. During the October 7th massacre, he was killed after throwing himself on a grenade in Nir Am to save his fellow soldiers. Harel Freilich, who served alongside him in the same battalion, was reportedly the last to speak with Abergil by phone after communications systems collapsed, coordinating operations through his personal phone.

According to Freilich, Abergil was ordered to prevent any attackers from penetratng Nir Am. He acknowledged the order and remained at his post until his death, demonstrating unwavering dedication.

Freilich, who grew up in Beit El and served at an outpost near Sderot and Nir Am, noted that it was the only position in the area not overrun during the attacks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Freilich said the name Matan-Chaim carries “a double and deep meaning", both as an expression of thanks for the gift of life and as a memorial to his close friend. He described Abergil as someone who “gave his life with tremendous bravery for the continued existence of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

Reflecting on the moment, Freilich added that the phrase “live in exchange for your blood", recited at circumcsion ceremonies, has taken on a profound significance for the family, with the birth symbolizing for them that such sacrifice was not in vain. He concluded with a prayer for the continued growth and strength of the people of Israel, and for a future of peace and redemption.

The baby was held during the ceremony by Arik Abergil, Matan’s father, who expressed hope that the child would inherit some of his son’s qualities. He also offered blessings for IDF soldiers currently in combat, wishing them success, the defeat of their enemies, and a full recovery for the wounded.