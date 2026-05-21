Hazel Brief, the mother of Staff Sergeant Yona Bezalel Brief HY"D, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about her son’s life, his service in the IDF’s Duvdevan unit, and the 417-day battle he fought after being critically wounded on October 7.

Brief describes Yona as a bright and likable child who grew up in Modiin after the family made Aliyah in 1994. The youngest of six children, he was active in youth movements, including Bnei Akiva and Knafaim Shel Krembo, and later prepared for combat service before joining Duvdevan as a medic.

She recalls how he received his name following the passing of her mother. “We knew we were going to name him after my mother. My mother’s Hebrew name was Tsipora, which is a bird. So we got the name Yona, which is a dove," she says.

Yona studied at the mechina in Maale Efraim before entering military service. Brief says the family viewed his acceptance into Duvdevan as “a huge honor," adding that they were especially proud of his role as a medic.

In May 2023, Yona was seriously wounded during an operation near Tulkarm when a pipe bomb exploded, injuring his legs. Although he was offered a medical discharge after two and a half years of service, he chose to return to his unit following rehabilitation.

“We very much encouraged him to go back," Brief says. “This is part of Aliyah, being part of Am Yisrael, finishing your army service."

On October 7, while his parents were visiting family in Chicago for Simchat Torah, Yona’s unit was called into Kfar Aza. During fighting in the community, Yona rushed to help wounded soldiers after hearing calls for assistance over communications.

“He has Ben’s legs in his hands. He starts to drag him, and Yona is then hit by an ambush," Brief recounts. Despite being shot multiple times, Yona managed to crawl to a nearby house, treat his own wounds, and continue helping other injured soldiers while waiting hours for evacuation.

Brief also describes the confusion surrounding the first hours after her son’s injury, when the family was mistakenly informed through unofficial channels that he had been killed. Their children eventually located him in intensive care at Sheba Medical Center.

For 417 days, Yona remained hospitalized, enduring severe complications and multiple life-threatening infections. Brief says his determination and spirit inspired both his family and the medical staff treating him.

“Yona had a drive for life and for Kedushat HaChayim, to sanctify life," she says. “It didn’t matter what worked or didn’t work. Yona had his heart, and Yona had his mind, and those worked well."

Brief shares the message her son left behind: “Today is your day. This is the only day we have. What are we doing to make this day a better day? How are we going to help someone? How are we going to be kind? How are we going to be united?"