US President Donald Trump has announced that China has agreed not send weapons to Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again."

He added, "They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!"

Last week, CNN reported that China is expected to send arms shipments to Iran in the coming weeks.

The report states that the shipments would primarily include advanced air-defense systems, such as shoulder-fired missiles, which could strengthen Iran’s ability to counter potential airstrikes by Israeli and U.S. forces if hostilities resume. The sources added that China may attempt to obscure the shipments’ final destination by routing them through a third country. China recently participated in talks between the United States and Iran held in Pakistan and is expected to play a role in ongoing mediation efforts. In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, stating that China has not supplied weapons to either side in the conflict. The spokesperson dismissed the report as inaccurate and urged the United States to refrain from what it described as unfounded accusations, calling instead for efforts to reduce tensions.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that since the outbreak of the war, four ships from China have arrived in Iran carrying precursor materials used to manufacture solid fuel for missile engines.

According to the report, the vessels departed from the Gaolan port in Zhuhai, a hub that houses some of China’s largest liquid chemical storage facilities.

Experts estimate the shipments may have included enough sodium perchlorate to enable the production of hundreds of ballistic missiles. However, it remains unclear whether Iran currently has the capacity to manufacture such weapons following recent strikes on its facilities by the United States and Israel.

In February, Reuters reported that Iran was close to finalizing a deal with China to purchase CM-302 anti-ship cruise missiles. The supersonic missiles, which travel at high speeds and fly low to evade detection, have a range of roughly 290 kilometres and could significantly boost Iran's naval strike capabilities.

The discussions, which began at least two years ago, accelerated after the June 2025 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Iranian officials, including Deputy Defence Minister Massoud Oraei, have visited China to advance the negotiations, two sources said.