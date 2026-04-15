Rear Admiral (res.) Daniel Hagari, who served as IDF Spokesperson throughout most of the “Swords of Iron" war, on Wednesday morning put an end to rumors about his professional future.

In a statement, Hagari clarified that he has no intention of entering politics, effectively ending a wave of speculation that had swept the political system over the past day.

The announcement follows reports claiming he was holding advanced talks with the “Yashar!" party, led by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

According to those reports, the two discussed the possibility of integrating the former IDF Spokesperson into the party’s senior ranks ahead of the upcoming elections.

However, the “Yashar!" party quickly denied the reports, stating that no such contacts had taken place.