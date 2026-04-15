The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear petitions this morning (Wednesday) to impeach National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The hearing will be held under exceptional restrictions and behind closed doors, as the court administration has decided to block entry to the general public to prevent disruptions in the courtroom.

The hearing is expected to take several hours as an expanded panel of nine judges will examine the claims regarding the minister's capability to continue in his position and the impact of his conduct on the work of the police.

Despite the courtroom being closed to the general public, Knesset members from the coalition and opposition will be granted entry.

Ben-Gvir's office announced that the minister will arrive at the court with a podium, flanked by MKs and ministers from his party, to deliver a statement to the press. The minister's circle sees the hearing as a platform for him to launch his election campaign, Ben-Gvir writing on X this morning: "They are afraid."

On Monday, Ben-Gvir wrote: "The Supreme Court will hear the delusional and anti-democratic request to impeach me. The fired Attorney General, Gali Baharav Miara, says that I make policies, change the police, interfere with appointments, back officers, support Force 100, and stand behind IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi. The truth is - she's right."

"That's why I was elected. Not to be a plant, not to cut ribbon, and not to be the prosecution's model. I was elected to lead. The nation elected the right in order to get right-wing policies. The Attorney General will not determine policies, the prosecution will not appoint officers, and their emissaries will not override the will of the voter. We were elected to rule, and with G-d's help, we will rule," the minister added.

Many right-wing movements have called on supporters to go to Jerusalem and protest outside the court against what they call the "judicial dictatorship" and the attempt to impeach an elected minister.

The Court Guard, which has been preparing for the event over the past two weeks, has significantly increased the presence of forces in areas around the building. Additionally, a significant force of riot police has arrived at the area ahead of the hearing.