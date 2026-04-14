Trump administration officials are internally discussing details for a potential second, in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires next week, should the opportunity present itself, a source familiar with the talks told CNN on Monday, though it is unclear whether such a meeting could materialize.

Officials are looking at potential dates and locations should ongoing talks with Iran and mediators in the region progress in the coming days, the source said, describing the discussions as preliminary.

“We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said.

Saturday’s marathon meeting in Islamabad was the culmination of weeks of negotiations with top-ranking US officials and intermediaries including Pakistan, but also Turkey, Egypt and Oman, among others.

US Vice President JD Vance announced early Sunday morning that the talks had failed because the US could not get a commitment from Iran that it would not seek nuclear weapons.

Vance and the American delegation later left Pakistan. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US would impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of the talks with Iran. That blockade went into force on Monday.

However, a regional source told CNN there could be another round of negotiations and Turkey is working to bridge the gaps between the two sides.

Several locations for Saturday’s negotiations had been floated before all parties agreed on Islamabad, including Geneva, Vienna and Istanbul. Geneva and Islamabad are again on the table as potential options for another round, the source familiar said.

Administration officials remain hopeful a diplomatic off ramp is achievable, people familiar with the talks said. Depending on the pace of negotiations in the coming days, the US and Iran could also extend the ceasefire deadline to allow for more time, they said.