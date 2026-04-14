Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, strongly criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his remarks directed at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The controversy followed comments by Merz expressing concern over rising violence in Judea and Samaria. In response, Smotrich wrote tweeted on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day: “The days when the Germans decided where Jews are allowed or forbidden to live are over and will not return. You will not impose ghettos on us again, certainly not in our country."

Prosor condemned the statement, saying it was inappropriate and harmful. “I want to condemn it unequivocally," he said. “It is entirely possible and legitimate to argue with the Germans. Political disagreement exists all the time, but Germany is a great friend of Israel. Many things Germany does are not acceptable to us, and things we do are not acceptable to them, but Germany has proven, especially amid all the criticism of Israel in Europe, that it is our number one friend."