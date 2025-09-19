A small specialty shop in Flensburg, Germany, has become the center of a national firestorm after its owner, Hans Velten Reisch, displayed a sign on Wednesday that read: “Jews are banned from here! Nothing personal. No antisemitism. Just can't stand you.”

Despite police intervention to remove the sign from the window “to prevent danger,” it remains visible inside the shop, fueling a heated public discussion and condemnation from across the political spectrum, reported the euronews website.

On Thursday morning, the shop's window was found smeared with slogans, including "Nazis out."

Israel's Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, drew a direct parallel to the Nazi era in a post on X, writing, "The 1930s are back! In Flensburg, 'No Jews allowed' signs are hanging in shop windows again—in 2025. Just like back then in the streets, cafés, and shops of the 1930s."

Prosor continued, "That's exactly how it started—step by step, sign by sign. It's the same old hatred, just in a different font." He cautioned that such rhetoric "never ends harmlessly," adding, "Politicians must not wait until it is too late - they must act now, before words turn into deeds again. Jewish life must be safe and visible in Germany!"

Prosor concluded with a plea for public solidarity, stating, "I hope that no Christian, no Muslim, no atheist, and no Jew ever enters this shopkeeper's store again."

The incident was swiftly condemned by German political figures. Flensburg Mayor Fabian Geyer stated, "This is a reminder of the darkest chapters of Germany's history and has absolutely no place in this city," adding that the sign was "a clear statement against Jews in our society."

Felix Klein, the Federal Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism, called the sign "a very clear case of antisemitism and we must intervene." He welcomed the police reports and noted the direct references to the Nazi era, emphasizing that "this must not be tolerated in any way."

Similar strong condemnations came from the Flensburg Greens, who described the notice as a "clear expression of antisemitism," and from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Kianusch Stender, an SPD member of the state parliament, stressed, "We are an open, colourful city that has a duty, based on its historical responsibility alone, to take a stand against anti-Semitism everywhere and at all times."

Federal Education Minister Karin Prien (CDU) expressed gratitude that charges had been brought and called for a consistent response from authorities.

Meanwhile, Hans Velten Reisch, the 60-year-old shop owner, denied being an extremist. In an interview with the förde.news outlet, he described himself as "a little to the left, a little to the right - but not radical," and insisted, "I'm not a Nazi."

Reisch claimed his sign was intended for his "immediate environment" and expressed surprise at the public outcry. "I never thought it would make such a big splash," he said. "I'm not inciting hatred, I'm just saying what I think."

Reisch explained that his sign was a protest against those who, in his opinion, support the "war in Israel." He stated, "I don't need people like that here—neither in business nor in private," but paradoxically added that Jews who "clearly distance themselves from the war" are welcome. "They can have a coffee too," he said.

Flensburg police confirmed to Stern magazine that they have received at least four complaints against Reisch, and the public prosecutor's office is now examining the case for possible offenses, including incitement of the people.