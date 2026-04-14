Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has vowed to employ new military capabilities if the war with the United States and Israel continues, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday.

"We have not yet used our capabilities, and if the war continues, we will unveil capabilities that the enemy has no idea about," IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi was quoted as having said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Defense Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaeinik said Monday that the Iranian armed forces' capabilities are increasing, with sufficient missiles, drones, weapons, ammunition and other military equipment to continue offensive and defensive operations in the future, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Also on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on social media that the US attempt to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz is a "revenge of choice" against the global economy.

Iran’s threats followed a US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which began at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday.