Last week (Monday), the IDF, guided by Southern Command and the ISA, struck a number of armed terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization who had approached the Yellow Line and were planning an imminent terror attack against IDF troops operating in central Gaza.

The terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and were eliminated in a precise strike.

In the strike, Yousef Ibrahim Mahmoud Basheti was eliminated, a Hamas terrorist who was part of the cell that fired anti-tank missiles toward structures in which IDF soldiers were operating, as well as toward a tank securing the troops. As a result of the anti-tank missile attack, 21 IDF soldiers were killed.

Additional terrorists from the Hamas terror organization were eliminated, including a Nukhba terrorist, an operative in Hamas’ military wing officer in the Hamas police, and three additional Hamas terrorists.

The elimination of Basheti constitutes a significant step in addressing one of the most severe attacks carried out against IDF troops during the war.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.