Overnight, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Hussein Makled, the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.

Over the past several years, Meklad held a series of roles in Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters and was appointed to this role following the elimination of his predecessor, Hussein Hazima, during Operation ‘Northern Arrows’, alongside the head of the organization’s executive council, Hashem Safieddine.

In his role, he was responsible for forming the intelligence picture using various intelligence collection tools to provide the Hezbollah terrorist organization with intelligence assessments regarding IDF troops and the State of Israel. He also closely cooperated with senior commanders in Hezbollah who planned and advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens.

The IDF stated: "The intelligence headquarters is the main intelligence body of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, responsible for building the intelligence picture on the State of Israel and the IDF. The headquarters leads and directs Hezbollah's intelligence activities against Israel and centralizes the organization’s strategic information gathering capabilities."

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization has chosen to join the Iranian terrorist regime and will face the consequences of its attack against the State of Israel," the military added. "The IDF will continue to operate against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and thwart any threat posed to the State of Israel."