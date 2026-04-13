National Security Committee chairman MK Zvika Foghel issued an apology overnight (Monday) to US President Donald Trump after suggesting in a post that he was hesitant to advance to the next stage of the campaign against Iran.

“Mr. President, just as you consider what is best for the United States, I consider what is best for the State of Israel, and that is the only thing before my eyes. My intention in voicing criticism was to be heard, and it succeeded in reaching the right ears. However, there was no intention to offend or show any disrespect, and for that I regret. I hold great respect and appreciation for our partners, with you at the forefront. It is important that we continue on this path until victory."

The apology followed a sharp post published a day earlier, shortly after Trump announced a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, in which Fogel urged the President to follow through on his threats against Iran, writing: “Donald, if you need to shoot - shoot. Don’t quack," Fogel wrote, adding a chicken emoji - a term commonly used in American slang to imply cowardice. In an earlier post, which he later deleted, Fogel had written that Trump had “proven to be a duck."