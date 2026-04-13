US President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering renewed limited military strikes against Iran alongside the ongoing US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of negotiations, officials told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The report on the options under review comes hours after talks between the United States and Iran broke down in Pakistan.

Officials said a broader bombing campaign remains a possibility, though it is viewed as less likely due to concerns about further destabilizing the region and the President’s stated opposition to prolonged conflicts. A temporary blockade, coupled with efforts to shift long-term security responsibilities to US allies, is also being examined.

A White House spokeswoman declined to detail specific plans.

“The President has already ordered a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, ending the Iranian extortion, and wisely keeps all additional options on the table," said spokeswoman Olivia Wales. “Anyone who is telling The Wall Street Journal that they know what President Trump will do next is purely speculating."

Trump stated that Iran is seeking to return to negotiations, and a US official said an offer remains on the table. Reza Amiri Moghadam, a senior Iranian delegate, described the talks as an initial step.

“The Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties," he wrote on social media.

US officials outlined key conditions for any future agreement, including full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, a complete halt to uranium enrichment, dismantling of enrichment facilities, transfer of highly enriched uranium, acceptance of a broader regional security framework, and an end to Iranian support for proxy groups such as Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Vice President JD Vance announced early Sunday morning that the talks ended without an agreement after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear program.

Hours later, Trump said on Truth Social that the US Navy would impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of talks with Iran.