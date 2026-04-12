The “Bennett 2026" party sent a pre-lawsuit warning letter this evening (Sunday) to the Likud party and “Meluchadim News," over alleged defamation against the party’s candidate, Keren Turner.

Officials in the former prime minister’s party clarified that “Keren Turner was never a member of the ‘Brothers in Arms’ organization and was never involved in any way in calls for refusal to serve."

“After October 7, a civilian operations center was established that assisted tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers, and reservists when state systems collapsed. It was not engaged in politics but received support from across the political spectrum for its vital work during Israel’s most difficult moments. We will not allow Likud to spread false poison-we will defeat the poison machine and fix Israel," the party said.

Earlier, Likud issued a sharp statement against Naftali Bennett, shortly after he announced Turner-Eyal’s joining his emerging party. Likud chose to focus its criticism on the identity of the new recruit, who previously served as Director-General of both the Finance Ministry and the Transportation Ministry.

According to Likud, Turner-Eyal was an active figure in the protest movement “Brothers in Arms" and served as a board member in the organization.

“Bennett’s true face was exposed once again today when he added Keren Turner from ‘Brothers in Arms’ to his party," Likud said in a statement. The party harshly attacked the organization, claiming it is “an organization that encouraged refusal to serve in the IDF, thereby weakening Israel and harming our security."

“Don’t say you didn’t know," the Likud statement added. “Just as he did last time, Bennett will once again form a government with the left and the Muslim Brotherhood."