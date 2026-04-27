Former minister MK Yoav Ben Tzur sharply criticized former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, claiming that his newly-announced joint party with Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid will end in a sharp drop in mandates.

"Bennett has no voter base - he’s neither right nor left, has no stance on core issues, is not security-minded, and does not understand economics or welfare," Ben Tzur said in an interview with Kol Barama Radio.

He added: "Throughout the years, Bennett starts with a big bang in the polls, with around twenty seats, and then drops to below double digits. Throughout his entire political career, he crossed into double digits only once, and that was when he was first starting out. He is not a gifted or talented politician, and he has not a single achievement to his name."

Recounting Bennett's political career, Ben Tzur added: "He hasn’t stopped zigzagging. In 2013 he ran with Jewish Home. In 2015 he got 8 seats. In 2019 he led the New Right, which didn’t pass the threshold. Then he ran with Yamina and got seven [seats]. In the 25th Knesset elections he fled in shame and didn’t run. Now, in this ‘Beyachad’ list, polls give him over twenty seats?"

"He didn’t just change his positions over the years - he switched [between] five parties, replaced all his partners, and sold all his values. I don’t want to attack him personally, but would you make a deal with someone like that? Can an unstable person run a country?"