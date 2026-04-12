The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment on Sunday at the Central District Traffic Court against Idit Meir David (52), charging her with negligent manslaughter following a fatal incident in October last year. According to the indictment, David struck and killed Michael Waldman (52) with her electric Tesla vehicle at the Nono Mimi café in Kfar Saba.

Waldman sustained critical injuries in the collision and was evacuated to hospital while undergoing resuscitation efforts. Despite attempts to save his life, doctors later pronounced him dead. The crash also caused damage to the café.

Prosecutors have charged David with causing death by negligence and reckless driving leading to an accident that resulted in both loss of life and property damage.

The prosecution has requested that the court suspend David’s driving license until the legal proceedings against her are concluded.