Early on Monday morning a fire broke out in a two-story building in Kfar Saba, and three teams of firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, upon the teams' arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the fire had spread throughout the two-story building in the 'Ohev Zedek' synagogue.

The Torah scrolls were successfully removed, in their entirety, although the site itself was almost completely burned. The removal was carried out by the fire and rescue teams, who went firstly to the Holy Ark in order to save the scrolls.

"Israel Police during the early hours of the morning began investigating a suspicion of a fire which broke out in Kfar Saba, while cutting the window bars and examining the circumstances of the fire at the scene," a police statement said.

"At the same time, a fire investigator and forensic investigator from Israel Police gathered various forensic evidence at the scene, to determine the circumstances and advance the investigation."