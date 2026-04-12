Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Sunday morning, accompanied by Rabbi Elisha Wolfson, head of the Temple Mount yeshiva.

During the visit, Ben Gvir spoke about what he described as significant changes at the site in recent years and ongoing efforts to expand access for Jewish worshippers.

Speaking with Rabbi Wolfson during the tour, the minister recalled visiting the site as a teenager, saying the atmosphere today is markedly different from what he remembered. He described earlier visits as tense and hostile, while saying that in his view the current situation reflects greater Jewish presence and freedom of movement at the site.

Ben Gvir said he continues to press the prime minister to further expand changes at the compound and to improve conditions for Jewish visitors. He referenced religious language while stressing what he described as continued progress in recent years in prayer arrangements, singing, prostration practices, prayer materials, and visiting hours, and called for further expansion of access.

He also called for continued strength and success for Israeli security forces, including the military, police, and prison service, and spoke about ongoing conflicts with Iran-backed and other hostile actors, expressing support for continued military and security efforts.

Rabbi Elisha Wolfson praised the minister’s actions, saying from the holy site that Ben Gvir was leading what he described as a historic shift. He added that, in his view, the changes are not only relevant to visitors of the Temple Mount, but to the entire Jewish people.

The visit comes shortly after Ben Gvir’s previous trip to the site last week, which took place during the ongoing war and prior to the implementation of a ceasefire. That earlier visit was conducted under police escort, including senior officers and representatives of the Home Front Command.

Officials have said the stated purpose of the visits has been to examine arrangements for regular Jewish prayer access to the site during wartime conditions, in a framework similar to existing arrangements at the Western Wall.