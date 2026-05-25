The Amshinov hassidic court published a clarification on Monday following controversy caused by the publication of the Rebbe's remarks, which appeared to permit entry to specific areas of the Temple Mount.

An official statement published by the Rebbe's son, Rabbi Moshe Milikowsky, stressed that the interpretation given to the halachic words spoken in the Rebbe's house was totally distorted.

According to Rabbi Milikowsky, "We were amazed by how the Rebbe's words about the Temple Mount were taken out of context. The Rebbe did not, G-d forbid, allow the ascention to the Temple Mount in opposition to the opinions of all the halachic scholars. They took an internal halachic discussion held at the Rebbe's home a year ago, which was published in an internal publication of the hassidic court, and was meant for those who understand the Rebbe's style of answers, and dishonestly published it as if the Rebbe permits or instructs to visit the Temple Mount in practice, something that would never cross his mind."

The Rebbe's son further clarified that the Rebbe's position is in line with that of all halachic scholars, that it is currently forbidden to enter the Temple Mount in practice, an action that, according to the statement, could easily lead to sins bearing the punishment of "Kareth."

The uproar follows statements first published on Arutz Sheva, which included quotes from the Amshinov court's newspaper, Yirah Vesimcha.

The newspaper published a conversation between the Amshinover Rebbe and his son, regarding the issue of ascending the Temple Mount during the current period.

During the conversation, the Rebbe was asked whether it is forbidden today to ascend the Temple Mount, and he replied that there are areas deep in the territory of the mount that are forbidden to enter. However, certain areas, close to the entrance, are permissible after immersing in a ritual bath.

"Can someone who immerses in a regular mikveh (ritual bath) enter the Temple Mount?" his son asked. The Rebbe answered: "Yes, but again, only the beginning of the Temple Mount." The son pressed further: "Where is the beginning - where today’s Temple Mount is?" The Rebbe replied: "Not deep inside. Deeper inside is already the cheil (the perimeter outside the outer courtyard of the Temple)."

When asked whether the Western Wall is connected to the Temple, the Rebbe answered that "the Western Wall is connected to the wall of the Temple Mount," as brought in Kaftor Vaferach, chapter 6. To the question of whether "behind the wall of the Kotel is already the Temple Mount," the Rebbe said, "Apparently, yes. But the Temple Mount is not the Temple courtyard. The Temple Mount is the Camp of the Levites," the Rebbe explained. Therefore, it is permitted to enter the area at the beginning of the Temple Mount after proper immersion for purification according to Jewish law.

The conversation also dealt with the issue of waving the Two Loaves on the Temple Mount, as they said was done on the Shavuot (Feast of Weeks) holiday. "Seemingly, there is a mitzvah (Torah commandment)," the Rebbe replied. However, he noted that "it must be baked inside," adding, "I do not understand how they take it out" after the waving. Seemingly, he said, "there is a problem that it becomes invalid by being taken out." The Rebbe also raised additional questions such as priestly lineage, various colors mentioned on the subject, and the location of the altar.

The Rebbe’s son asked whether "this is like the Passover sacrifice," and his father responded, "The Passover sacrifice is required of each and every individual; the Two Loaves are a communal meal-offering." He also stressed that "for the Passover sacrifice, an altar is needed."

"Are they carrying an altar with them too?" he asked with a smile, referring to Temple service activists who entered the Mount, 13 of whom were arrested after waving the Two Loaves.