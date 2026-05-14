קדיש מרגש של יהושע שרמן בהר הבית צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A day after the decision to indict the terrorist who murdered his son Yehuda, Yehoshua Sherman visited the Temple Mount on Thursday.

The bereaved father marked the legal development by visiting Judaism's holiest site, where he recited the Kaddish prayer in memory of his son.

"It is the eve of the day of Jerusalem's reunification. After thousands of years, we have returned home. The mission will be complete when we settle the strategic territories of Area A, which were handed over in irresponsible agreements in the past," Sherman stated.