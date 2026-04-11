Late on Friday night, IDF soldiers conducted targeted raids on terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

During the operation, the soldiers encountered Hezbollah terrorists inside a structure.

During the close-quarters encounter, two soldiers were moderately injured.

In a rapid response, IDF soldiers guided by the Israeli Air Force targeted and eliminated the terrorists.

In the area of the encounter, a number of weapons that were used by the terrorists before their elimination were located.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The IDF stated that it "will continue to operate decisively against the Hezbollah terror organization."