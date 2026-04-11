An Iranian negotiating delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Friday arrived in Islamabad for peace talks with the United States, Iranian media reported.

The report stated that negotiations would begin if Washington accepted Tehran’s “preconditions."

Ghalibaf had earlier put forward two measures which he said "must be fulfilled before negotiations begin": a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets.

He claimed in a post on social media that both had been "mutually agreed upon between the parties" but had "yet to be implemented".

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, who will head the US delegation to the talks in Islamabad, warned Iran not to "play" Washington.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," Vance told reporters before taking off for Islamabad from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He warned, however, that "if they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive".

Despite the claims by Iranian officials that a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, the US and Israel have clarified that Lebanon is not included in the Iran ceasefire.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)