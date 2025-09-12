A one-and-a-half-year-old infant nearly drowned this morning (Friday) in a bathtub in Kiryat Gat. Her condition is classified as critical; she is sedated and on a ventilator.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams who were dispatched to the scene treated her and evacuated her to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

MDA paramedic Liav Yakobi said: “The toddler was semi-conscious and experiencing severe difficulty breathing. We were told she had drowned in a bathtub at home. We provided life-saving medical treatment, including medication and ventilation, and evacuated her to the hospital in serious and unstable condition.”