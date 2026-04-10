זיהוי בשטח וחיסול מהיר דובר צה"ל

The IDF today (Friday) published documentation of a combined operation that led to the elimination of a terrorist cell that attempted to harm Israeli forces.

Earlier this week, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell in proximity to troops operating in the area. One of the terrorists was observed taking cover in vegetation. Following the identification, the terrorist was eliminated in an Israeli Air Force strike, directed by the ground troops.

During the strike, a vehicle carrying additional members of the terrorist cell attempting to flee the area was identified and struck.

The Israeli Air Force continues to provide support to the ground troops during operational activity, and struck a weapons storage facility and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites with the guidance of the troops.

Over the past week, more than 40 terrorists were eliminated and more than 50 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled with the guidance of the 91st Division.