It is critical to prepare for an Iran-US Deal also covering Lebanon and Gaza

Were it not for the following sentence, I would not be writing this: "He (Netanyahu) will do whatever I want him to do." (President Trump to reporters, 20.5.2026)

And this in comparison to Trump's remarks before the Knesset on 13.10.2025: "He's not easy, I'm telling you. He's not the easiest person to work with -but that's exactly what makes him great."

We must prepare ourselves for the challenge posed if the reports are correct regarding an imminent agreement between Trump and Iran and if it is implemented.

An agreement that includes - in the best-case scenario - a return to "quiet for quiet" vis-a-vis Hezbollah and Hamas, and in a more realistic scenario, the paralysis of IDF operations on both fronts so as not to interfere with "the completion and implementation of Trump's historic achievements for peace," despite "disturbances by the enemies of the peace that is approaching."

With all the respect and appreciation I have for Benjamin Netanyahu, I do not believe that he alone can formulate and implement the difficult decisions that will be required to meet this challenge.

Decisions that will once again make Netanyahu a leader who is "not the easiest person to work with" in Trump's eyes, to put it mildly.

What is not required are many hours of meaningless discussions merely to allow ministers to blow off steam. What is required are many hours of serious discussions that lead to the decision that we are not returning to "quiet for quiet" and that we are setting out to complete the job in Lebanon and Gaza.

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations.