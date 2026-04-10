US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, after Asif lashed out at Israel, calling it “evil and a curse for humanity" and accusing it of committing genocide in Lebanon.

"I see 1st hand Israel seeks to avoid civilian deaths, but I see WHY Israel fights. Hamas massacred Israeli civilians; Hezbollah fires 1000's of rockets into Israeli homes; Iran threatens w/ 1000's of missiles & nuclear weapon[s]. Want peace? Stop Iran & its puppet proxies," Huckabee wrote on X in response to Asif.

Asif had written on X that "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon."

He continued: "Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran, and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell."

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, also slammed Asif's comments and stated: “The Ayatollahs chanted ‘Death to Israel’ - and now a so-called ‘mediator’ is echoing the same language. You are not a mediator Mr. Asif, you are the problem. Even if it is to your dismay, Israel is here to stay. That’s not for negotiation."