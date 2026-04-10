Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif launched a harsh attack against Israel on Thursday amid the Pakistani-mediated ceasefire and negotiations between the United States and Iran, and the Israeli campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Asif wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon."

He continued: "Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran, and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded strongly to the remarks by the Pakistani Minister, stating that "Israel views these blatant antisemitic blood libels very gravely from a government claiming to 'mediate peace.'"

Sa'ar noted that "calling the Jewish state 'cancerous' is effectively calling for its annihilation."

"Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," Sa'ar vowed.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office commented: "Pakistan Defense Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace."