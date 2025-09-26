The day after the espionage case was exposed, the State Prosecutor’s Office submitted an indictment to the Tel Aviv District Court against Yaakov Perl, 49, a US citizen holding Israeli citizenship, on suspicion of carrying out a series of operations for Iranian intelligence aimed at harming Israel’s security.

According to the indictment, among his activities, Perl documented the home of former IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi and described the security arrangements around Minister Ben-Gvir’s residence.

The indictment states that Perl had lived in Morocco in recent years and identified with the Satmar Hasidic sect, believing that the existence of the State of Israel violated religious principles and constituted a “desecration of God’s name.” Consequently, in 2023-2024, he contacted Iranian operatives via Telegram until he was recruited by an Iranian foreign agent who promised him a monthly payment and maintained continuous contact with him.

The prosecution claims that Perl attempted to recruit partners to operate in Israel for Iran, and when that failed, he renewed his Israeli passport and entered Israel to carry out intelligence-gathering tasks.

Among other activities, Perl is alleged to have photographed the home of the former IDF Chief of Staff, documented security deployment around Minister Ben-Gvir’s residence, collected information on various individuals and organizations, and was even asked to investigate the activities of an organization promoting Jewish access to the Temple Mount. In return, he received at least $15,000 transferred to a digital wallet.

Alongside the indictment, a request for detention until the conclusion of the proceedings was submitted. The request notes that Perl initiated contact with the Iranians and consistently worked to convince them to recruit him. Over time, he not only followed orders but also advised on how to carry out the missions “in the best possible way.” The request further alleges that Perl expressed pride in his actions and declared his intent to continue his activities even from prison, including attempts to recruit additional operatives.

The indictment accuses Perl of aiding an enemy during wartime, providing intelligence to an enemy with the intent to harm national security, and providing intelligence to an enemy that could be beneficial to it.

The prosecution requested that Perl remain in detention throughout the proceedings due to his alleged dangerousness and continued intent to act against Israel’s security.