On Tuesday, Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, rejected a petition filed by AIDA, an umbrella organization representing 19 international non-governmental aid organizations operating in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, after the organizations refused to provide the State of Israel with lists of their local employees, as required under Israel’s NGO registration and security screening procedures.

The petition challenged the registration framework established by the Government of Israel in December 2024 and implemented by the inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

The Government of Israel stated that the framework is a security-driven regulatory system designed to ensure humanitarian aid is delivered safely, transparently, and without exploitation by terrorist organizations. According to the government, the objective of the framework is not to limit humanitarian assistance, but to protect its integrity and ensure it reaches civilians through legitimate and accountable channels. The government further stated that Israel remains committed to enabling large-scale humanitarian aid while ensuring it is not misused by terrorist organizations such as Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In a ruling delivered by a panel headed by Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit, the Court dismissed the petition and granted the organizations a final 30-day period to submit the required documentation. Organizations that comply will have their applications reviewed under the registration procedure. Organizations that fail to submit the required materials will be required to cease operations in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria immediately.

The Court ruled that the State’s requirement to receive information regarding local employees - including Palestinian staff members - constitutes a legitimate and proportionate security measure.

"The information requirement... is a limited and proportionate measure, deriving from the State’s fundamental duty to protect its security and the security of its residents, while enabling the continued humanitarian activity of international aid organizations," the Court stated.

The justices further emphasized that security screening "falls within the core sovereign powers of the State," adding that self-assessments conducted by organizations cannot replace independent state security reviews.

The Court also clarified that the registration procedure is "a preliminary domestic process intended to ensure that entities seeking to utilize the State’s infrastructure do not endanger its security," describing it as "a legitimate exercise of Israel’s sovereign authority."

Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli welcomed the ruling: "The rejection of the petition sends a clear and unequivocal message - the State of Israel will not allow terrorist activity to operate under the guise of humanitarian aid."

Director General of the Ministry and Head of the Inter-Ministerial Team Avi Cohen-Scali added: "We will continue acting decisively to ensure that only legitimate and transparent organizations are permitted to participate in humanitarian operations in the region."

The Court ruling confirms the legality and legitimacy of the framework adopted by the Government of Israel under Government Resolution No. 2542, approved in December 2024. The framework requires all international organizations providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian residents to register with the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism by December 31, 2025. Organizations that fail to comply risk losing authorization to operate.

The Government of Israel established the new screening and vetting mechanism following security gaps identified after the outbreak of the "War of Redemption." Under the previous system, humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza were not subject to comprehensive security screening. Israeli authorities stated that terrorist organizations, including Hamas, exploited humanitarian infrastructure and aid frameworks for operational purposes.

The procedure prohibits the operation of organizations linked to terrorism, incitement, delegitimization campaigns against Israel, Holocaust denial, or denial of the October 7 massacre. It also establishes formal security screening and oversight mechanisms for NGOs operating in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria.

According to government data, as of March 2026, 129 registration applications had been submitted to the inter-ministerial team. Of those, 30 were approved, 19 denied, 47 remain under review, and 34 organizations have yet to begin the registration process.

The inter-ministerial team includes representatives from the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Security, COGAT, the Israeli Security Agency, and the Israel Police.