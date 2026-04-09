Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he has instructed the cabinet to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible.

According to the Prime Minister, the decision follows repeated requests from Lebanon for direct talks.

Netanyahu noted that the negotiations would focus on disarming Hezbollah and on establishing peace relations between the two countries. He further stated that Israel appreciates the Lebanese Prime Minister's call to demilitarize Beirut.

The direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will be led, on behalf of Israel, by Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, the US side will be led by the Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and Lebanon will be represented by its Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh-Moawad, who is a close affiliate with President Joseph Aoun.

Israeli officials clarified that the negotiations will be conducted under fire, and that IDF forces would continue to operate in Lebanon.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed residents of the north, saying: “There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We continue to strike Hezbollah with force, and we will not stop until we restore your security."

According to him, the goals of the negotiations are clear: “the disarmament of Hezbollah" and “a sustainable historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon."

The announcement comes minutes after NBC News cited an American official who said that President Donald Trump asked Netanyahu to reduce strikes on Lebanon.

According to the report, the request is intended to ensure the success of the ongoing negotiations with Iran.

The American official added that despite formal statements claiming Lebanon is not part of the agreement with Iran, Israel agreed to be a “helpful partner."

At the same time, the Iranian IRGC news agency Fars quoted a source as saying that the issue of Lebanon and a ceasefire there is a prerequisite for any new negotiation process on the part of Iran.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that “the only solution to the current situation in Lebanon is achieving a ceasefire with Israel. The proposal for a ceasefire with Israel and the start of direct negotiations with it has begun to receive positive feedback."