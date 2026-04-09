Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Thursday reassuring the residents of northern Israel following his announcement that Israel would negotiate directly with the Lebanese government.

Netanyahu opened his statement by telling the residents of the north that he is proud of them for continuing to stand strong.

He then clarified: "There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security."

According to the Prime Minister, "Our great achievements, both in Iran and against the Axis of Evil, have brought about a historic shift in Israel’s standing in the region. They have also led to a change in our ties with countries we did not have relations with in the past."

He then explained what led to the decision to open negotiations: "Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government to open peace negotiations with us, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals: First, the disarmament of Hezbollah. Second, a historic, sustainable peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon."

Netanyahu concluded: "Israel is stronger than ever; Iran is weaker than ever. I have already brought four peace agreements with Arab nations, and I intend to bring more - true peace, peace through strength."

The Prime Minister announced on Thursday that he has instructed the cabinet to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible, following repeated requests from Lebanon for direct talks.

Netanyahu noted that the negotiations would focus on disarming Hezbollah and on establishing peace relations between the two countries. He further stated that Israel appreciates the Lebanese Prime Minister's call to demilitarize Beirut.

The direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will be led, on behalf of Israel, by Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, the US side will be led by the Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and Lebanon will be represented by its Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh-Moawad, who is a close affiliate with President Joseph Aoun.

Israeli officials clarified that the negotiations will be conducted under fire, and that IDF forces would continue to operate in Lebanon.