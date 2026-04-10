Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, on Thursday blasted Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, after he lashed out at Israel , calling it “evil and a curse for humanity" and accusing it of committing genocide in Lebanon.

“The Ayatollahs chanted ‘Death to Israel’ - and now a so-called ‘mediator’ is echoing the same language," Leiter wrote on social media, referring to the fact that Pakistan is mediating talks between the US and Iran.

“You are not a mediator Mr. Asif, you are the problem. Even if it is to your dismay, Israel is here to stay. That’s not for negotiation," added the Ambassador.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had earlier responded strongly to the remarks by the Pakistani Minister, stating that "Israel views these blatant antisemitic blood libels very gravely from a government claiming to 'mediate peace.'"

Sa'ar noted that "calling the Jewish state 'cancerous' is effectively calling for its annihilation."

"Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," Sa'ar vowed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office commented: "Pakistan Defense Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace."