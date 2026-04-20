US President Donald Trump said he expects planned negotiations with Iran in Pakistan to proceed despite public statements from Tehran casting doubt on participation.

“We’re supposed to have the talks," Trump told the New York Post on Monday, expressing confidence that the process remains on track and adding that he assumes “nobody’s playing games."

The President confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner have departed for Islamabad to prepare for the discussions, underscoring the urgency as the expiration of a cease-fire between the US and Iran approaches.

Trump also indicated that he would be open to meeting senior Iranian leaders directly if progress is made. “I have no problem meeting them," he said, while emphasizing that the US delegation includes experienced officials capable of handling the negotiations.

He reiterated that the central US demand is that Iran abandon any effort to develop nuclear weapons, stating that there “will be no nuclear weapon." Trump added that Iran could prosper if it complies with this requirement.

At the same time, he declined to detail potential US responses should talks fail or Iran refuse to meet the demand, saying only that the outcome “wouldn’t be pretty."

Meanwhile, a New York Post report cited Pakistani sources as saying Iran may still participate in a second round of talks despite earlier claims that it would refuse to attend.

According to the report, Iran’s public stance is viewed by officials as a negotiating tactic aimed at securing more favorable terms. A source familiar with discussions with Iran’s Foreign Ministry indicated that the current position is intended to extract maximum advantage ahead of a possible second round.

Although no final decision had been made as of Monday, the source said that details would be shared once a determination is reached.

Pakistan continues to be seen by both sides as a reliable mediator, with Islamabad expected to host the talks if they proceed.

The New York Post report also noted that Pakistani officials rejected claims attributed to a Reuters report suggesting that Pakistan’s military leadership had urged the US to ease its naval blockade of Iran. A source described the report as inaccurate and denied that any such recommendation had been made.

The uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation comes as US officials move forward with preparations for renewed negotiations, even as tensions remain high and the cease-fire deadline draws near.