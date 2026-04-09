The police announced this evening (Thursday) that Master Sgt. Niv Simon Buhbot, a Border Police (Yasam) soldier in the Sahar Unit of the Southern District, was killed in a fatal road accident on Highway 25.

Buhbot, only 25 at the time of his death, was a resident of Sderot. He is survived by his wife, parents, and two sisters. The police said they share in the family’s grief and will continue to support them during this difficult time.

According to details of the incident, Buhbot’s vehicle apparently collided with a safety barrier near Abu Talul in the Negev. Fire and rescue teams operated at the scene to extricate those trapped in the wrecked vehicle.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene found Buhbut with severe multi-system trauma and were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

In addition, MDA teams provided medical treatment and evacuated two other injured individuals from the scene to Soroka Medical Center. One of them, a man about 30 years old, was in critical condition, unconscious, with multi-system injuries; the other, 26, was in moderate condition with injuries to his limbs.

MDA paramedic Eitan Zimmerman and emergency medical technician Badr Al-Amour said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle with severe front-end damage. The driver was trapped, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We performed medical checks and had to pronounce him dead at the scene. At the same time, additional MDA teams provided medical treatment to two men who were critically and moderately injured and then evacuated them to the hospital while continuing medical care."